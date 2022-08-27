Zulum orders immediate unsealing of opposition party’s office in Borno

The Borno Urban Development Board has unsealed the Maiduguri office of the New Nigerian People’s Party on Friday on the orders of Governor Babagana Zulum.

The board invited the police to the office on Thursday to ensure the proper sealing of the party secretariat.

It said the NNPP contravened the law as it is sited in a residential area.

Zulum, however, overruled the board and argued that its action was “wrongly timed” as the NNPP presidential candidate, Musa Kwankwaso, is scheduled to visit Borno State and the party office on Saturday.

Confirming the reopening of the office, NNPP’s Chairman in Borno state, Malam Mohammed Mustafa, said Prof. Zulum’s intervention had brought smiles to the faces of members.

“We are now in our office making the necessary preparations to host our presidential candidate, Dr. Musa Kwankoso on Saturday,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria.

“Kwankwaso will be coming to commission the state office and hold talks with party stakeholders,” Mustafa said.

The Special Adviser to Zulum on Communications and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, also confirmed in Maiduguri on Friday that the governor directed the immediate unsealing of the NNPP’s office.

Gusau said: “The people of Borno are aware that in the last three years, the board has been carrying out series of reforms.

“This has included the sealing of buildings belonging to individuals, corporate bodies and even some government institutions for non-compliance with Maiduguri’s town planning procedures.

“The board claimed to have acted in the same regard by sealing the NNPP’s headquarters for wrongful conversion of a residential building to a party office.

“Governor Zulum, however, regarded the board’s action in the case of the NNPP’s office as that of wrong timing.

“Zulum believes that no matter the justification, the board’s decision is bound to be given political misinterpretation which could heat up the polity and cause needless distractions.

“The governor believes that reversing the board’s decision as it affects the NNPP is in the overall public interest of peace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...