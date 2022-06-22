Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Set to to Star in & Produce Heist Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’

Zoe Kravitz is set to grace our screens again and fans can’t wait to watch the magic she will produce.

According to THR, the actor is teaming up with Warner Bros. on a new movie titled, The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets – a short story adaptation package that the actor will star in and also produce.

About the story, THR says it was written “by Leyna Krow, Sundance Kid is described as a redefining of the heist genre with a story centered on bank-robbing twins — one with supernatural powers and one without. One twin is named Maggie, who is the brains and the brawn with her telekinesis, super-strength, language fluency, invincibility and more, while the narrator is the self-appointed face of the operation. This twin will follow Maggie every step of the way, but when their newest venture goes awry, she begins to have a second thoughts about the life they lead, especially when the gunfire starts to hail on her and her impenetrable sister.”

We can’t wait!

