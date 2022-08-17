Zoë Kravitz Regrets Calling Out Will Smith Over the Oscar Slap

Zoë Kravitz now wishes she acted differently when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars this year.

Recall that when the news of the slap began to trend, the actress took to her Instagram to shade Will Smith, adding that she doesn’t support him defending his wife. Her comments stirred heated backlash (since deleted), with many people alleging that her qualm with the Smiths was because of her crush on Jaden Smith when the actor was merely a teenager. You can more about that here.

Now, in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, she wishes she “handled that differently.”

“I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it,” Kravitz shared. “I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay.”

“It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything,” Kravitz said. “It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

She added, “I was reminded that I’m an artist. Being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen. I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...