Zlatan Ibile is set on expanding his brood to be just a little shy of a dozen.

The singer revealed that he has welcomed a second child on his Instagram stories.

Zlatan who already has a son showed off the cute baby girl where he disclosed that she was his second kid. He also revealed his intentions to raise the number of children to ten, meaning he has eight more to go to reach his mark.

