Zlatan Ibile is ready to gift one individual the sum of $18,000.

The singer announced on his Instagram page that he had lost his Cartier glasses and offered a reward of $18k to anyone who returned it to him.

*I get $18k USD for anyone who can find my Carrtier Glasses. AZUL no make me remember wetin happen last night,” he said.

