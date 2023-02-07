Search
Zlatan, baby mama spark breakup rumours

Celebrity

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile and his baby mama, Davita Lamai, appear to be having a strained relationship as they unfollow each other on Instagram.

Davita Lamai, who resides in the United Kingdom (UK), is the mother of Zlatan’s one-year-old son named Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi.

A perusal of the duo’s pages showed that Zlatan and Davita have parted ways on the gram.

Social media users subsequently interpreted this unfollowing act as a sign of a sour relationship between the love birds.

Check out some reactions trailing Zlatan Ibile and his baby mama’s actions below:

