Zendaya’s Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ Makes the Largest Viewer Record for Premiere on HBO Max

Zendaya is a star.

After a two-year hiatus, the Season 2 premiere of her HBO’s Euphoria has broken major records.

According to Deadline, the episode saw 2.4 million viewers in total, making it the biggest digital premiere since HBO Max launched in May 2020. This episode was also the best performing HBO Max show or movie on Sunday night.

Complex adds: “The first season of Euphoria arrived in June 2019 on HBO Go and HBO Now, with all eight episodes claiming eight of the Top 10 slots among HBO Max’s series on Sunday. The Season 2 premiere also ranked over nine times higher than the previous season in digital viewing.”

It is worthy to note that Zendaya won an Emmy for best lead actress in a drama for her role as Rue in the TV show, beating out veteran actresses Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney. Zendaya also became the youngest ever to win the award.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...