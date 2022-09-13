Zendaya Wins Best Actress Emmy for ‘Euphoria’ Again!

Congratulations to Zendaya!

The actress has made history: she is not the first black woman to win Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice, for her role in Euphoria. She won the first Emmy in 2020, and now has taken the award home again.

Some of the stars she beat for this year’s award include Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for the final season of Killing Eve, and Resse Witherspoon in The Morning Show.

Check out her moment:

Zendaya’s speech for winning ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ at the 2022 Emmy Awards! pic.twitter.com/LWb59LK3fP — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 13, 2022

