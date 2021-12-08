Zendaya Wants to Direct ‘Love Story About Two Black Girls’

Zendaya continues to nurse her dream of becoming a movie director.

The Dune actress sat down with Colman Domingo for a chat for Interview’s new cover story, where she revealed that her sights are set on directing.

Zendaya said she wants to helm what she described as a “simple love story about two Black girls.”

“I’ve never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time,’” Zendaya said. She continued, “I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn.” See more about her interview below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...