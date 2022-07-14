Zendaya Reacts to Record Breaking Emmy Nominations for Euphoria

Zendaya broke several records after scooping up multiple Emmy nominations on Tuesday and is feeling all the feels.

The 25-year-old who received her second Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for “Euphoria,” reacted to this feat.

This second nomination has put her in the record breaking booth once again by becoming the youngest two-time nominee in this category.

Zendaya, who is also an executive producer on the HBO series, was further nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, which she — once again — broke the record for being the youngest ever female producer nominee. The “Malcolm & Marie” star expressed her happiness in a statement to Vanity Fair, saying, “I’m overwhelmed. It’s absolutely insane.”

“The show obviously means so much to me and so much to everyone who makes it. People put their absolute heart and soul into this, and I am so lucky to share this with all of them. I’ve already talked to so many people on FaceTime, and I have a lot more texts to send out. But I am so proud of our team and the work we do together. I’m very, very proud.

She also shared her joy and excitement via her Instagram page.

