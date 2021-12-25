Saturday, December 25, 2021
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Worldwide

Congratulations to Zendaya and Tom Holland!

Their new movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has become the highest-grossing movie for the whole of 2021.

This was confirmed by Variety, which said that the film is set to pass the $1 billion worldwide gross mark on Christmas Day. That will make it the highest-grossing film of the year, beating out Chinese war film The Battle at Lake Changjin, which raked in over $905 million at the box office.

Also, No Way Home will become the first theatrical release since the start of the pandemic to hit $1 billion, and it’s hasn’t yet been released in China.

Complex adds: “On Thursday, No Way Home brought in $29.3 million domestically to a seven-day gross of $385.8 million. That’s the third highest seven-day gross of all-time at the U.S. box office, and the second highest to do so in December. At the international box office, Spidey brought home $32.2 million on Thursday toward an overseas total of $490.2 million. The film has only been in theaters for 11 days come Christmas Day, and that means it’s the second fastest $1 billion gross since Avengers: Endgame.”

