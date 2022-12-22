Zelensky flies to US for greater military support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed US support and received promises of more, including new missile defense systems, after he flew to Washington on his first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky kept his trademark military fatigues rather than switching to a suit as President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet, affectionately putting his hand over the wartime leader’s shoulder outside the White House.

“We’re going to continue to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, particularly air defense,” Biden told Zelensky as they sat by the fireplace in the Oval Office.

President Vladimir Putin is “trying to use winter as a weapon, but the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world,” Biden said.

“I mean that sincerely — not just inspire us but inspire the world with their courage and how they have chosen their resilience and resolve for their future,” Biden said.

Zelensky — whose media savvy and rugged demeanor have helped him rally the world to Ukraine’s cause — will later deliver an address to Congress, which is finalizing a new $45 billion package for Ukraine heading into the new year.

At the White House, Zelensky thanked Biden for his “big support and leadership across Europe.”

“I think it’s very difficult to understand what does it mean when we say appreciate but you really have to feel it,” Zelensky said in English.

Zelensky presented Biden with an award that he said was handed to him by a “real hero” — a captain on the ground of a HIMARS rocket system that has been a game-changer on the field.

“He’s very brave and he said, give it to very brave president,” Zelensky said.

Lawmakers compared Zelensky’s trip to Winston Churchill’s Christmas-time appearance in the Capitol in 1941, days after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor brought the United States into World War II.

“It is particularly poignant for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses the Congress in a time of war — and with democracy itself on the line,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a champion of Ukraine.

As Zelensky arrived, the United States announced another $1.85 billion from previously budgeted funds for Ukraine, including for the first time the advanced Patriot air defense system, which is capable of shooting down cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.

Ukraine fears a rising onslaught of missiles and has faced a slew of attacks from drones, many bought by Russia from Iran, as Moscow pummels power plants and other civilian infrastructure just as the country shivers in the winter cold.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that new weapons deliveries would lead to an “aggravation of the conflict” and do not “bode well for Ukraine”.

Speaking with senior military officials during a televised address, President Vladimir Putin contended that Moscow was not to blame for the invasion and agreed with an assessment that Russia needed a larger army.

