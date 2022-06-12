Zayn Malik Shares Heartwarming Video of Himself Singing One Direction’s “You & I”

Zayn Malik has yet to drop any new music, but he melted her yesterday when he shared a clip of himself singing One Direction’s 2013 hit “You & I.”

The clip shows him in a black and white video in which he holds a microphone as he sings his heart out.

This comes months after he was charged last year with four criminal offenses of harassment; Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda accused him of striking her. The case is still ongoing and we can’t wait to see how it pans out.

Watch him:

Zayn shares video of himself hitting the high notes from the One Direction song, “You & I” on Instagram. https://t.co/KPE7pllKuw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2022

