Sunday, June 12, 2022
Zayn Malik Shares Heartwarming Video of Himself Singing One Direction’s “You & I”

Zayn Malik has yet to drop any new music, but he melted her yesterday when he shared a clip of himself singing One Direction’s 2013 hit “You & I.”

The clip shows him in a black and white video in which he holds a microphone as he sings his heart out.

This comes months after he was charged last year with four criminal offenses of harassment; Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda accused him of striking her. The case is still ongoing and we can’t wait to see how it pans out.

Watch him:

