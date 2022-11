The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani Kaura is dead.

Sani Kaura reportedly slumped on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital, during a peace accord meeting with Zamfara State Council of Ulama ahead of next year’s poll/

A chieftain of the party in the state, Aminu Umar, said Kaura was sick and had not fully recovered before attending meetings.

