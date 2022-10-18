Zamfara Govt bows, apologizes for shutting down media houses

Zamfara State Government has apologised for shutting down five broadcast stations in the state.

In a move that was widely condemned, the government ordered the closure of some media houses in Gusau, the state capital, for providing coverage for a political rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The affected media stations are the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Pride FM, Gamji TV, and FM, Al Umma TV.

Governor Bello Matawalle also ordered the suspension of political meetings and activities in the affected communities.

Speaking on the issue, Abdullahi Shinkafi, Chairman of the State Committee on Prosecution of banditry and related offences, apologised to the media during a press conference on Monday.

He said that based on the controversies generated by the government’s decision and the power given to NBC, the government cannot shut down any broadcasting organisations.

According to him, the five media houses are free to operate but they must abide by the Executive order of the governor, pending the vacation of the order.

“Based on the press releases by NBC and NUJ, the power given to them by the constitution, nobody has the power to shut down the media from the operation,” Shinkafi said.

“On behalf of the government, ad and Honorary adviser to the government, I apologise to the media houses they can start operating and they must abide by the government Executive Order 10 signed by the governor, pending the vacation of the order. Once it is vacated, they can cover whoever they want to cover.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...