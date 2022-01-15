Zamfara cannibal in police net

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested eight suspects for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, dealing with human parts, cannibalism, theft, and vandalizing electric copper wires.

Details of the arrest were contained in a statement by the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, CP Ayuba Elkanah.

According to the commissioner, at about noon on 12th December, one Ali Yakubu Aliyu reported at central police station Gusau that, his 9-year-old son, Ahmad Yakubu, was missing.

On receiving the report, police detectives swung into action and commenced a discreet investigation into the matter.

Later on the 28th of December, the police detectives received an intelligence report with regards to the missing boy’s case and on the same day, a corpse was found in an uncompleted building at Barakallahu area of Gusau, with its two (2) hands and legs tied with a rag and head covered with polythene bag.

Detectives proceeded to the scene and found out that the corpse was indeed that of the missing child, he was later evacuated to the hospital for autopsy.

As a follow-up to the case, the police on the 4th of January, 2022, acted on an intelligence report and arrested four suspects in connection with the murder.

Those arrested include Aminu Baba ‘m’ aged 57-years-old; Abdulshakur Moh’d ‘m’ aged 20-years-old; Abdullahi Buba ‘m’ aged 17-year-old; Ahmad Tukur ‘m’ aged 14-year-old.

Exhibits recovered include “intestine, esophagus, penis and two (2) eyes”.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Abdulshakur Moh’d confessed that this was the third time he was contracted by the first suspect Aminu Baba to source for human parts at the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000).

Moh’d further confessed that he and two others deceived the victim, took him to an uncompleted building, killed him, and removed the following human parts; intestine, esophagus, penis, and two (2) eyes.

He added that they took the parts to Aminu Baba who in turn gave them the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) as earlier agreed.

According to the police boss, the said Aminu Baba who has nineteen (19) children has confessed to the crime and his revelations are assisting detectives in their investigations, leading to various arrests of other men belonging to his gang.

He further noted that he usually eats the human parts and sells some of the remains.

Source: ChannelsTV

