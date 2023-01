Zainab Balogun is all gas no brakes and has started off the year with a new business and creative venture.

The actress and television host just announced the launch of her production company, ZABA Productions.

Taking to her Instagram page to speak on what happens when a person finally reaches their long-desired destination, she asked what happens next.

The Instagram profile of the new company reveals the name ZABA was coined from Zainab and ABBA.

