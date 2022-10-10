Zainab Balogun Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Lagos Property

Zainab Balogun has more than enough reasons to be grateful for her 33rd year on earth.

The actress and media personality rang in her birthday by announcing that she has acquired her first investment property in the megacity of Lagos.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, October 10, Balogun who only recently testified about being healed of Ovarian Cysts, shared the awe-inspiring testimony of becoming a Lagos landlord.

She recalled how her dear friend, Bolanle Olukanni bought a property last year and she wanted one too but felt she wasn’t ready by her standards.

However, everything aligned by divine providence for her to own her property and even get a tenant within a short period of time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...