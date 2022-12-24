Zach Campbell Apologises for Doubting Megan Thee Stallion’s Story: “

Zach Campbell says he is sorry for dissing Megan Thee Stallion.

The social media star had shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he doubted the rapper’s claims about being suicidal, and he aligned his belief with people who claimed that Megan was lying about being shot by Tory Lanez.

I cannot get over that Zach Campbell video. He really doubted Megan Thee Stallion saying she felt suicidal BECAUSE SHE'S AN AQUARIUS. Questioned if she’s lying while listing exactly why she had no reason to lie! Said if she's "really the victim" as if she wasn’t the one shot… pic.twitter.com/aJrFaheJhD — Mekishana Pierre (@mekishana) December 23, 2022

Well, yesterday, Tory was found guilty of shooting the Houston rapper and is currently in jail and will be sentenced in January 2023.

After the verdict was announced, people took to social media to call Zach Campbell for all he said Which is why he has taken to his YouTube to share his apology video.

“I apologise. I completely, completely apologize. Nothing in that video was correct,” he says.

“I am human and I am going to mess up. I am going to say things, not do things the right way,” he goes on to say, adding that he is “never too big” to admit that he was wrong.

Watch him:

