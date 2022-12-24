Search
ADANNE
Zach Campbell Apologises for Doubting Megan Thee Stallion’s Story: “

Lifestyle

Zach Campbell says he is sorry for dissing Megan Thee Stallion.

The social media star had shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he doubted the rapper’s claims about being suicidal, and he aligned his belief with people who claimed that Megan was lying about being shot by Tory Lanez.

Well, yesterday, Tory was found guilty of shooting the Houston rapper and is currently in jail and will be sentenced in January 2023.

After the verdict was announced, people took to social media to call Zach Campbell for all he said Which is why he has taken to his YouTube to share his apology video.

“I apologise. I completely, completely apologize. Nothing in that video was correct,” he says.

“I am human and I am going to mess up. I am going to say things, not do things the right way,” he goes on to say, adding that he is “never too big” to admit that he was wrong.

Watch him:

Lifestyle

Rema Thanks Barack Obama for Including Him on Favorite Music of 2022 List

0
Rema is thankful. The singer took to his Twitter today...
Lifestyle

Yung Miami Says She Knew About Diddy’s Surprise Baby

0
Yung Miami has shared that she knew about Diddy's...
Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie Responds to Husband’s Public Apology, Says She Won’t Be Compelled to Accept Polygamy

0
May Yul-Edochie has responded to her husband, Yul Edochie, following his public apology over taking a second wife.
Celebrity

Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million to Perform at the Atlantis in Dubai

0
Beyonce is reportedly set to start off 2023 with the bag secured as she is set to light Dubai up.

