Yvonne Orji Says She Spent the Whole of 2020 and 2021 Being Less Nigerian

Yvonne Orji had quite the session with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on a new episode of Black Box Interview and made some revelations.

The American actress and comedian of Nigerian descent revealed that she spent the whole of 2020 and 2021 becoming less Nigerian.

Yvonne Orji noted that the statement sounds provocative especially for someone who has “Naija no dey carry last” tatted on her wrist, however this has been her journey.

She disclosed that she had a honest conversation with God sometime ago because she sought a deeper relationship and God told her that what brought her out and made her popular would not be able to sustain her.

Yvonne Orji credits her “Nigerianness” for making it thus far in her career. She’s was aggressive, loud a d everything else you would associate with a Nigerian.

She expressed gratitude in going through the process of becoming less Nigerian because according to her, she would have been depressed if she hadn’t after her show on HBO, Insecure ended.

Orji added that though she has a lot of things in the works, she’s in the brewing and cooking process and pointed out that Nigerians aren’t really about the process but the finished product.

