Yvonne Nelson Warns Female Colleagues to Stay Away from Her

Yvonne Nelson has issued a warning the ladies of the Ghanaian movie industry, to keep their distance from her.

The actress and mother of one took to her official Twitter account to leave a strongly worded message for her female colleagues.

Nelson stated that when these women find out that she doesn’t pretend or fake it like the rest of them, they her mad at her.

She noted that she will only inspire from afar going forward as she wants no one in her business.

These industry ladies keep approaching me, trying to get into my biz, when they realize i can’t pretend / fake like the whole industry does, they get mad. You want a plot of land, i hooked you up, why so bitter? I wanna inspire you from afar! Y’all stay away. — 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) December 9, 2022

