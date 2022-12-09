Friday, December 9, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Yvonne Nelson Warns Female Colleagues to Stay Away from Her

Yvonne Nelson has issued a warning the ladies of the Ghanaian movie industry, to keep their distance from her.

The actress and mother of one took to her official Twitter account to leave a strongly worded message for her female colleagues.

Nelson stated that when these women find out that she doesn’t pretend or fake it like the rest of them, they her mad at her.

She noted that she will only inspire from afar going forward as she wants no one in her business.

