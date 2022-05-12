Thursday, May 12, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Yvonne Nelson Says She’s Not Had Sex in Two Years

Yvonne Nelson has shared that she has been off any sexual relationship for two years.

The Ghanaian actress and model made this known during an interview on Kingdom + FM in Accra. She noted that finding love on Ghana has been quite the uphill task.

In her words: “Finding love in this country is quite difficult. Ghanaian men do not love me. I’ve met a couple of people that I liked but they didn’t even believe that I liked them.”

Yvonne explained that she had lost interest in finding love and had not had any form of sexual relationship with anyone in two years because she has self-control.

“After a year, I went straight without it. I can control myself when it comes to that. I don’t have a love interest even though I wish I did”.

Yvonne Nelson has a five-year-old daughter from her past relationship with a British photographer, Jamie Roberts.

