Yvonne Nelson Reveals She Was Made to Sign A Contract in Her Relationship

Yvonne Nelson has revealed the length a certain man in her life went to, to get assurance about her feelings for him.

The actress and mother of one took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, April 26, to discuss her views around a number of relationship topics.

Nelson disclosed that she had been so in love with a certain man at one time but he did not believe her feelings were genuine.

She noted that to her utmost shock, he have her a relationship contract to sign and promised to reveal the details around that relationship another day.

“One time, I was so in love with this guy, he never believed it…. shockingly he have me a contract to sign (relationship contract). Will continue this story another time,” she tweeted.

