Yvonne Nelson has taken it upon herself to caution motivational speakers as they go around inspiring people.

The Ghanaian actress and mother of one noted that these folks shouldn’t only share the exciting parts of their journey but all the dirt as well.

Yvonne Nelson tweeted,

“Motivational speaker…when inspiring….the everything…you always leave the dirt out. We wanna hear it all.”

