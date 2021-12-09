Thursday, December 9, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Yvonne Jegede Wants to Be Called Baby for the First Time in a Long Time

Being single is sure taking its toll on Yvonne Jegede who has lamented the lack of amorous pet names inher life at the moment.

The actress and mother of one shared that she hasn’t been called “baby” in a long time and has sorely missed hearing this on the lips of someone she loves.

Taking to Instagram to vent, Jegede revealed that any name with the baby prefix or suffix would do for now.

“I haven’t been called baby in a long time, even if it’s baby lotion, baby bottle or baby food sef make person just call me,” she wrote.

