Yvonne Jegede Threatens to Strike Out Ex-husband, Olakunle Fawole’s Name From Son’s Name

Yvonne Jegede is one actress who keeps a tight lips on her private life so it was rather refreshing to see her open up on the latest episode of Mercy’s Menu.

The actress and mother of one was Mercy Johnson Okojie’s guest on the show and talked about her marriage and single parenthood as she and Mercy worked their way in the kitchen.

Yvonne Jegede who shares a 3-year-old son, Xavier Jegede Fawole with ex-husband, Olakunle Fawole, revealed that the latter is not involved in raising their kid.

She noted that though their marriage lasted less than a year despite being friends for years before getting into a relationship, it didn’t work out.

She however said he has refused to be involved in the boy’s life, emotionally, financially and every wise.

Jegede noted that she have her son a compound surname; Jegede-Fawole because her ex-husband initially refused to believe he was his son, making her bear the burden that came with birthing him in the United States.

She added that she would strike the ‘Fawole’ part of Xavier’s surname out, if he refuses to step up by the time their son clocks 5.

