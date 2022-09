Yvonne Jegede loves to show off her healthy natural skin and hair at any given opportunity without apologies.

The actress and mother of one shared a video on her Instagram page where she went makeup and wig free as she enjoyed a car ride.

Jegede noted that a number of folks of chucked down this habit of hers to overconfidence and asked her fans if they agree with that sentiment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...