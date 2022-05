Yvonne Jegede has described how she was almost robbed on Thursday night while in traffic.

The actress shared that she was on the Third Mainland Bridge, around the Oworonsoki bridge when it occurred.

Luckily, traffic moved and she was spared what would have been a robbery incident. She added that these traffic robbers especially target people driving alone and urged everyone to be careful.

