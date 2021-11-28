Yvonne Jegede Loses Her Passport on Vacation, Promises to Remain Stylish Through Ordeal

Yvonne Jegede is away globetrotting but might have to put an end to her extended vacation due to new development.

The actress who is currently in Paris, the city of love, revealed that she has lost her passport and in a strange land for that matter.

Jegede, a mother of one admitted that she balled her eyes out after the incident 48 hours ago but looking at her stylish self, no one could guess.

“Over 14 years of traveling across the globe. I’ve heard about people losing their passports and I wonder how a person loses their identity, yep it’s now happened to me that. Nothing can stop my shine on this trip, touring and the taking pictures continues. I hope the Nigerian embassy is nice to me when I get there. What you cannot change, don’t let it weigh you down,” she wrote.

