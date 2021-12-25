Yvonne Jegede Links up, Parties with Dynasty Star, Sam Adegoke in Abuja

Yvonne Jegede is ‘outside’ having the time of her life and linking up with international celebrities while at it.

The Nollywood actress and mother of one is indeed having a ‘Detty December’ as she linked up and partied with dynasty star, Sam Adegoke.

Yvonne has been sharing sharing photos and videos of her end of the year adventures via her Instagram page, updating her fans on all the fun things she is getting around to

She shared several photos and videos of herself hanging with Sam Adegoke on a boat cruise a s revealed that she is a huge fan of his show, ‘Dynasty’ and had no idea she would meet him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...