Yvonne Jegede Excited to Turn 40, says She Feels 21

Yvonne Jegede is excited to finally be climbing the 4th floor as she is set to turn 40 years this year.

The actress and mother of one, took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo of herself in the early days of her acting career.

Jegede noted that the movie was her first lead role and was shot back in 2005, just 2 short years after she began acting.

She went on to note that though she’s turning 40, she doesn’t feel a day older than 21, and that ked all her loyal supporters whom she promised a number of things in store for them.

 

