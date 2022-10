Yung Miami is posed to take over all aspects of the entertainment center as she’s about to make her acting debut.

The rapper and host of the ‘Caresha Please’ podcast on Diddy’s owned Revolt network will star in the second season of Starz’ Black Mafia Family (BMF) in January.

Yung Miami shared the news via her verified Instagram page on Monday, October 17 with a photo from the set. She wrote, “Proud to announce I will be on #BMF Season 2 this January on Starz @bmfstarz.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...