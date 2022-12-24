Search
Yung Miami Says She Knew About Diddy’s Surprise Baby

Lifestyle

Yung Miami has shared that she knew about Diddy’s surprise baby even before the news went public.

The rapper, who has been in a relationship with the Bad Boys Records boss, shared this during a chat with G Herbo on her interview series Caresha Please.

“Did you know about that baby before October?” G Herbo asked Miami, and she paused for a moment before breaking into hearty laughter.

“I did,” she said, adding: “I think… When you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t, like, a surprise to me.”

And when G Herbo asked her if she is planning to get pregnant “next,” she said she isn’t but is open to becoming a mother if it happens.

“I’m not taking no more plan BS out here,” she said.

She said a lot more:

Watch her:

