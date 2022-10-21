Friday, October 21, 2022
Yung Miami Announces She’s Getting Surgery to Combat Her Snoring

Yung Miami is ready to get rid of her snoring ‘problem’, no matter what it takes.

The rapper took to Twitter to share her challenge with her teeming followers and revealed that she was opting for surgery to take care of it.

Yung Miami noted that she has a ready excuse as to why she snores and it’s because she works really hard and is usually so tired at the end of the day.

“I hate that I snore like why I can’t be pretty and quiet while I’m sleeping ewww!!!

“I’m getting the snoring surgery for! Like I’m so serious! She added.

She went on to note that, “As a woman why is you snoring girl??? My excuse is that I work hard fr fr so I be tired ”

