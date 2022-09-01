Yul Edochie’s Second Wife Judy Austin Drops Cryptic Post After He Follows First Wife Again on Instagram

It may seem as though Yul Edochie has had a change of heart as he is back to following his first wife, May Yul-Edochie on Instagram after intially unfollowing her.

A quick look at the Instagram of the actor who has had to defend his venture into polygamy with his marriage to Judy Austin, shows that he’s back to following May.

However, it seems Judy isn’t so excited about the idea as she made sure to drop a cryptic post on her own page following this development. In her post, she wrote, “Two traps you need to avoid: 1: Caring what they think! 2: Thinking that they care! Make up your own minds my darlings.”

Yul Edochie also dropped a message for folks vested in his lifestyle and private affairs as he labelled them witches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...