Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Breaks Silence Over His Public Apology to First Wife, May

Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie’s public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.

The actress who got married to her senior colleague earlier in the year after welcoming a son with him, took to her Instagram page to reiterate her position as his wife.

Sharing a video of herself driving, she captioned the post, “Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie.”

Recall that Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 21, to issue a public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie for taking a second wife.

