Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Yul Edochie Tackles Leo Dasilva on Love and Niceties

Yul Edochie is disagreeing with fellow comrade Leo Dasilva on the subject of who to fall in love with.

The Nollywood actor who recently caused a social media uproar over his announcement that he had married a second wife, tackled the Big Brother Naija alum’s reasoning on the subject of love.

Dasilva had earlier tweeted, advising folks not to fall in love with people just because they are nice to them, noting that it borders on an issue with self control.

Well, Yul definitely didn’t agree and tweeted a rebuttal at that school of thought. He wrote, “My brother Leo. You can hardly choose who to fall in love with. Na love go choose for you. If e choose, you son enter.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: