Yul Edochie Tackles Leo Dasilva on Love and Niceties

Yul Edochie is disagreeing with fellow comrade Leo Dasilva on the subject of who to fall in love with.

The Nollywood actor who recently caused a social media uproar over his announcement that he had married a second wife, tackled the Big Brother Naija alum’s reasoning on the subject of love.

Dasilva had earlier tweeted, advising folks not to fall in love with people just because they are nice to them, noting that it borders on an issue with self control.

Well, Yul definitely didn’t agree and tweeted a rebuttal at that school of thought. He wrote, “My brother Leo. You can hardly choose who to fall in love with. Na love go choose for you. If e choose, you son enter.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...