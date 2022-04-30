Yul Edochie Solicits Nigerians’ Help in Buying Presidential Form Following internet Breaking Polygamy Announcement

Yul Edochie is looking to profit off the attention his personal life has received in the last few days.

The actor who has made public his ambition to become the President of Nigeria has solicited Nigerians’ help in raising N100,000,000 to buy a presidential form.

The father of five referenced how he “shook the world on Wednesday and is still shaking it.” He added that the energy geared towards his polygamy announcement knew no tribe, religion or gender.

He then proceeded to ask that the same energy be invested in taking back the country and appealed to Nigerians to buy him the presidential form so he can lead the charge of taking back the country.

