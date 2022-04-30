Yul Edochie Shocked that News of His Polygamy Broke the Internet

Yul Edochie has been in the news throughout the week after news broke that he had married a second wife.

The actor has been left shocked that he could successfully break the internet especially with news like this.

Yul shared on Instagram that despite giving Hollywood worthy performances, having one of the best voices, running for governor and also nursing the ambition to run for president, he had never broken the internet once until this.

He added that this was the news that grabbed people’s attention and engagement with over 60,000 comments under just one post.

He pointed out his disappointment at Nigerian social media netizens saying, “na wa for una oo.”

