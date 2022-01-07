Yul Edochie Shares Birthday Wish to Become Next President as He Clocks 40

Yul Edochie has finally made his arrival on the 4th floor on January 7, 2022 as he clocks 40 years.

The actor took to his Instagram page to thank everyone for their love and support as well as share his innermost desire on the occasion of his 4th decade on earth.

Yul Edochie offered a prayer to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 and only for altruistic reasons only.

He stated that he desires to become president so that he can wipe away the tears and suffering of the people.

