Yul Edochie Reveals Secret Weapon Against Police Harassment

Yul Edochie has shared from his wealth of knowledge, the secret weapon to avoiding being harassed by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

Reacting to the incident which occurred on Wednesday, August 17, between singer BNXN and uniformed men, the actor revealed that humility is the secret weapon.

Using himself as a case study, Edochie who noted that he takes quite a number of road trips, stated that he has never been harassed by policemen because he is always humble during his interactions with them. He added that flaunting a celebrity status never ends well when engaging with them, hence the need to humble yourself.

