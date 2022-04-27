Yul Edochie Reveals He’s Married a Second Wife, Unveils Their Son

Yul Edochie has used the opportunity of his son’s birthday to announce that he has married a second wife.

The second generation actor and son of veteran Nollywood star, Pete Edochie made the revelation on his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 27.

Yul Edochie shared several photos of his 1-year-old son and revealed the toddler was born to him by his second wife. He wrote, “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much just as much as I love my other children.”

