Wednesday, April 27, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Yul Edochie Reveals He’s Married a Second Wife, Unveils Their Son

Yul Edochie has used the opportunity of his son’s birthday to announce that he has married a second wife.

The second generation actor and son of veteran Nollywood star, Pete Edochie made the revelation on his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 27.

Yul Edochie shared several photos of his 1-year-old son and revealed the toddler was born to him by his second wife. He wrote, “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much just as much as I love my other children.”

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: