Yul Edochie has shared that he has received a calling from God to go into ministry.

The Nollywood actor made this known in a video he put up on his YouTube channel, Yul Edochie TV on Wednesday, November 2.

In the clip, Yul, 40, claimed he had received the instruction long ago, without taking steps to actualise it. He noted that the time had come for him to take steps as the calling had become “very strong” on him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...