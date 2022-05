Yul Edochie has promised to ‘break’ his silence on the ongoing drama surrounding his marital situation.

The Nollywood actor who recently revealed that he has taken a second wife for himself, took to instagram to disclose that he is ready to ‘speak up’ despite his daily discourse of the issue.

“Silence is good. But it’s certainly not always the best answer. It has gotten to the point where I’ll speak,” he wrote.

