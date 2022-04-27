Yul Edochie: ‘Polygamy not sin, God approves of it’ – Reno Omokri

Nigerians have been told that a man can marry as many wives as he can handle.

Reno Omokri, a social commentator and former presidential aide, said that God approves and even handed out many wives to some recognised characters in the Bible such as King David and Solomon.

Omokri stated this on the backdrop of the news of popular Nollywood actor, Yule Edochie, taking another wife.

The senior wife of Edochie had come out to react as the actor welcomed a child with actress Judy Austin Muoghalu.

And this was after Edochie on Wednesday revealed he had a second wife as he showed off his son, whom he claimed to love as much as his other children.

He wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE.

“Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

Reacting, Omokri, a self-acclaimed pastor, tweeted, “In my opinion, @YulEdochie has done no wrong.

“Polygamy is not a sin. God Himself gave David many wives-2 Samuel 12:18. Polygamy is only forbidden for Bishops, and elders in the church-1 Timothy 3:2. Monogamy is a Western construct, not a Christian one.”

