Yul Edochie has cried out about receiving death wishes from haters all over.

The actor who recently announced his venture into polygamy, revealed via his Instagram page that some folks have been wishing his family death over his lifestyle that happens to be none of their concern.

The second generation actor stated that he is not one to pray a prayer of mercy for his enemies as he proceeded to lay heavy curses on everyone who wishes him ill.

