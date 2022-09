Yul Edochie is lamenting the lack of respect for the acting vocation.

The husband of two and father of five took to his Instagram page to complain about the Nigerian movie industry being reduced to a dumping site for blockheads.

Expressing his angst, Yul Edochie noted that everyone wants to be an actor even folks who can’t speak correct English unlike before. He added that there’s no longer respect for the profession and it has been overtaken by folks who know nothing about the craft.

