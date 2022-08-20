Yul Edochie Laments Nigerians’ Resistance to Learning

Yul Edochie decided to delve into a topic of great concern to him; the resistance of the average Nigerian to learning.

The actor took to his Instagram page to upload a video where he spoke about the alarming trend of people refusing offers to be trained or to learn as nowadays, everyone chooses money over education.

Edochie noted that if a conversation is geared towards telling someone you’re willing to teach him or her something that will help his or her earning ability, the person leaves you midway as folks are not usually interested. However, if you ask a person to send his or her account details, you will receive that information before you’re done with the sentence.

