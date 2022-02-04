Friday, February 4, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Yul Edochie Knocks Flat Tummy Gang, Calls it Childish

If you’re looking to make a good impression on Yul Edochie, working yourself to the point of having a flat stomach is not the way to go.

The actor took to Twitter to Knock folks with flat stomachs, adjudging the attribute as childish.

Edochie said this in response to a tweet by his senior colleague, Rita Dominic as Rita had tweeted,

“Someone on this app tweeted “having flat stomach is childish” I laughed till tears cane out of my eyes.”

Well Yul Edochie apparently shares the same sentiment with this unnamed individual from Rita’s tweet and replied,

“True. It’s very childish. And men like us don’t like childish things”.

“s

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: