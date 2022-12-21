Search
Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

Celebrity

Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.

The actor who welcomed a son with colleague, Judy Austin and married her according to native law and custom earlier in the year, took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 21, to tender his unreserved apology to his first wife.

Sharing a photo of the mother of four of his children, Yul admitted that he hurt her deeply with his action as she didn’t bargain to be in a polygamous marriage from the beginning neither did he, but life happened.

He made sure to reiterate his many good virtues which includes, being an exceptional father to their children, being a great husband, supporting her hustle, and added that nobody is perfect, neither her nor him.

He added that he’s not trying to replace her, loves her dearly and wants them to live peacefully and happily moving forward.

 

